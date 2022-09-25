The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

Ex-Moscow chief rabbi is the phase of Russian-Jewish resistance to Putin

No. 22 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Former Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:59
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt is the chief rabbi of Moscow. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt is the chief rabbi of Moscow.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Up until this year, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt wasn’t anonymous, but he wasn’t an international media star as he is today and known to the masses. Heads of relevant Jewish organizations knew him or of him, as well as heads of European countries and, of course, the rabbinic world.

In 2022, something unexpected happened: Suddenly, after more than 30 years of being one of the refounders and leaders of post-Soviet Russian Jewry, the war in Ukraine convinced this veteran rabbi that he could no longer live in Russia while President Vladimir Putin and his regime attacked and killed innocent Ukrainians – dozens of them being Jews

He left Moscow, where had he served as chief rabbi for decades, and traveled to different European countries with borders with Ukraine, in order to lead the efforts of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) to bring relief to tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees.

By doing so, and by denouncing the war, Goldschimdt made a personal sacrifice. He fled Russia with his family and began living temporarily in Israel. He left the community he established in the 1990s, when there was barely any Jewish sentiment in the post-Soviet country, without being able to pack properly or say his farewells.

Ever since, this CER president has become the face of the Russian-Jewish resistance to Putin. He recently told The Jerusalem Post that for years he was followed by the Russians, and that his phones were constantly tapped. He has been interviewed on almost every large media outlet in the world, be it in Israel, the US, Europe or elsewhere. 

RABBI PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT: Jews become the collateral damage (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)RABBI PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT: Jews become the collateral damage (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

The face of Russian-Jewish resistance to Putin

For years, Goldschmidt was in a complex situation with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, who is considered a confidant of Putin. Lazar hasn’t directly criticized the regime, but he recently led a prayer service with close to 100 rabbis that called for the end of bloodshed and for peace.

Goldschmidt has been embraced by Western countries and Jewish communities, whereas Lazar, whose connection to Putin used to help him, is now paying the price of this close relationship.

Goldschmidt has become a world-renowned leader. At the recent Jerusalem Post Annual New York Conference, he received the Post’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to the Jewish people. 

In his role as CER president, Goldschmidt has made the organization more professional and well connected. In addition, he is able to maintain close relationships and ties with rabbinic leaders from all parts of the Orthodox world – including Modern Orthodox and haredi leaders – something that most rabbis aren’t able to do.

As CER president, Goldschmidt has met many top world leaders in recent years, as well as the heads of the European Parliament and ministers.



Tags chief rabbi Russia rabbi ukraine Vladimir Putin influential jewish people influential jews jerusalem post most influential jews jewish influence most influential jews moscow Jpost 50 Influential Jews Most Influential People Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by