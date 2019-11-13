Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night

“We did it yesterday, and we will not hesitate to act in the future,” the new defense minister said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 10:20
2 minute read.
Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett . (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Any terrorist who plans to attack Israel during the day will not survive the night, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett threatened on Wednesday, just a day after formally taking up his new role. 

Bennett entered the Defense Ministry on Tuesday at 11 a.m., a few hours after Israel assassinated Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a targeted killing in the Gaza Strip. 

"Yesterday morning, the IDF and the security forces took vital action for the security of Israel,” Bennett  said, the first public remarks he made in his new role. “He acted against the citizens of Israel and he was eliminated."

Al-Ata’s assassination, the defense minister said, should send a “clear message to all of our enemies: Whoever plans to hurt us during the day, cannot be sure that he will make it through the night.”


He noted that the IDF commanders, headed by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, alongside other intelligence and security agencies, were doing all they could to ensure Israelis sleep peacefully at night. 

On Wednesday morning, Bennett was spotted praying the morning service in the synagogue inside the Kirya Military Headquarters. 

 

Bennett began his term as defense minister with a week left before Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government is set to expire next Wednesday. If a new government is formed, Bennett could find himself out of the 14th floor of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. If Israel goes to new elections, he is expected to remain in the role for at least the next five-to-six months.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett discuss the Gaza rocket attacks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday. (MOD)


Earlier Wednesday, Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin of Likud spoke about the Gaza violence. He claimed on Channel 12 that Israel had achieved its goal in the current round of fighting.

"Our mission this round has been achieved," he said. "One of the top terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was responsible for firing at us for a long time and blasted the attempts to calm the Gaza Strip, is no longer with us."

He added that Israeli deterrence was restored following al-Ata's elimination.


Related Content

A Palestinian boy near a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
November 13, 2019
Islamic Jihad terrorist's home hit by IDF airstrike - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings