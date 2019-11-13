NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Mladenov in Cairo: UN working to deescalate Israeli-Gaza violence

"The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centers is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately."

Nickolay Mladenov: We are very much at the early stages of this [reconciliation] process, and there are too many things that can go wrong, and most of them probably will (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Nickolay Mladenov: We are very much at the early stages of this [reconciliation] process, and there are too many things that can go wrong, and most of them probably will
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 The escalation of Israeli-Gaza violence is dangerous and the United Nations is working to deescalate the situation, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said in a statement released while he was in Cairo on Wednesday.
“I am very concerned about the ongoing and serious escalation between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, following the targeted killing of one of the group’s leaders inside Gaza yesterday," Mladenov said. He has been working with the Egyptians to bring the situation under control.
 "The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centers is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately. There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians," Mladenov said.
 "The continuing escalation is very dangerous. It is yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socioeconomic conditions in Gaza and prevent another devastating conflict. The UN is working to urgently deescalate the situation," he said.
The violence began on Sunday Israel assassinated Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata, who had masterminded many attacks against Israel. The Islamic Jihad in return has launched hundreds of rockets against southern Israel. The IDF has responded with targeted strikes, that have killed 29 Palestinians.
Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker met with Mladenov prior to the UN envoy's departure for Cairo.
"The Islamic Jihad has nothing to lose, so it hard to negotiate or have a mediation. They just lost their senior official, very hard to stomach. There are a lot of missiles that have fallen on Israel in the last day and a half. I hope they can come to come to a resolution soon on some type of deescalation. I think the government of Israel is making efforts to not escalate this," he said.
Schenker said Hamas's absence from the fighting was positive. "It suggests that Hamas does not want to fight with Israel right now, nor does Israel want to fight with Hamas right now. That is positive," he said.


Tags Israel Gaza Gaza rockets gaza latest news israel current news israel defense news gaza strip Nickolay Mladenov Gaza-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live: Several Israelis injured as Islamic Jihad continues firing rockets
Police bomb disposal experts examine the scene after a rocket directly hit a home in the southern city of Ashkelon
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by