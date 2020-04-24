The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

NGO: Settler attacks on Palestinians in W.Bank rose due to coronavirus

The left-wing NGO B'Tselem argues that the settlers are exploiting the lockdown measures for their attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2020 12:32
Graffiti in Arab village of Jish in suspected 'price tag' attack on February 11, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Graffiti in Arab village of Jish in suspected 'price tag' attack on February 11, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank since the coronavirus crisis first began,a new report from the left-wing NGO B'Tselem said.
The NGO recorded 23 attacks against Palestinians by settlers in the first three weeks of April, and a total of 23 attacks were recorded in March. Eleven of these attacks were in mid-March, taking place after the Health Ministry imposed strict restrictions on movement throughout the country as a means of stemming the spread of the virus.
However, B'Tselem argues that the settlers are exploiting the lockdown measures for their attacks.
The amount of attacks in March and April is a massive increase from the amount of attacks the organization recorded in January (11 total) and February (12 total). These violent incidents saw settlers physically assault Palestinians with clubs, stones, dogs, axes, electroshock weapons and in some cases with firearms, according to B'Tselem. The organization's report added that some attacks saw cars being set on fire, homes attacked, livestock stolen and olive trees and other crops uprooted.
While these incidents were spread throughout the West Bank, there were some areas with an especially high concentration. This includes the South Hebron Hills, the Shilo area and the Halamish area.
Reports of "almost daily" harassment by settlers against Palestinians were also obtained in the Jordan Valley, with B'Tselem claiming that settlers let their livestock graze on Palestinian fields.
While one incident was widely reported in Israeli media, when a group of settlers attacked Palestinians while they were meant to be self-isolating near the Dead Sea, others, the report claims, were overlooked. One notable incident that was not widely reported in Israeli media was an April 16 incident when two brothers from the al-Jalazun refugee camp were attacked by settlers and severely injured.
"I could barely protect my head and face from the blows. Someone hit me hard on the mouth and I could feel my front teeth break. Blood started trickling into my mouth and down my face," one of the brothers told B'Tselem.
"I shouted and cried out: 'For God’s sake, what did I do to you? Do you have no mercy? You’re killing me. Have mercy.' But none of them listened.
"At some point, I collapsed. I had no strength left. Then they tied my hands behind my back with some rope. The armed settler pointed his gun at my head and cocked it, as if he was going to shoot me in the head. I started reciting the 'shahada' over and over: 'There is no God but Allah and Muhammad is his prophet.' I thought my time had come to die."
Rather than being isolated incidents, B'Tselem argues that the violence is a part of a coordinated effort between settlers and Israeli authorities. The report cites that five of eight attacks on Palestinian homes in the month of March took place while soldiers both allowed and participated in the violence.
"This is part of Israel’s strategy to encourage the dispossession of Palestinians from growing areas throughout the West Bank, which paves the state’s way to take over more land and resources. The fact that this violence has exacerbated during a global pandemic adds another layer of brutality to Israel’s policy," the report concludes.
However, Israeli authorities have taken action against illegal activity by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. On Thursday night, Border Police took actions against settlers from Yizhar after they attempted to rebuild illegally-built homes that were demolished the previous day.
The Yitzhar settlement accused the Civil Administration of carrying out a "price tag" attack on the settlement through the demolitions.


Tags B'Tselem Palestinians Settlements Settlers West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken economy following the coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping our eyes open doesn't help us see the virus By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by