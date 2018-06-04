Palestinian ‘Naksa Day’ protests come amid heightened Gaza tensions

Palestinian activists in Gaza said that they plan to cross the border with Israel on June 5 to coincide with “Naksa Day,” the commemoration of the 1967 “setback” when Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza, the Golan Heights and east Jerusalem during the Six Day War.



Along with Nakba Day and Land Day, Naksa day is one of the most important annual Palestinian protests. This year, the events come after months of protests along the Gaza border as part of the "Great March of Return" in which more than one hundred Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded by IDF fire.





IDF clashes with Hamas on 'Nakba Day,' May 15, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)Arabic media, as well as multiple websites connected to the Iran regime and supportive of Hezbollah, have emphasized the importance of Naksa Day online, but many of them have also sought to highlight Israel’s preparations.While Palestinians prepare for the day, “the Zionist army with its full strength is preparing to deal with possible conflicts” Iran's Tasnim news agency wrote.Iran's Fars news agency reported that the Hamas committee responsible for organizing the Gaza protests will send “mass protesters” to the border, referencing the marches on Nakba Day.Syria's pro-government Al-Mayadeen even published a translated article from Yisrael Hayom, which appeared to warn Hamas about any escalation that could lead to an Israeli ground operation.Shehab News, which is generally sympathetic to Hamas, also reprinted reports from Israel’s Maariv about the “anticipated standoff” on the border.In Jerusalem, Quds Media reported that local Palestinian groups had called on protesters to assemble at Damascus Gate on Tuesday.Commentator Monther Swaisy tweeted that the Naksa Day events will be a test to see if Hamas and Israel can calm the recent tensions that has seen rocket fire over the last weeks. He noted that “two important events may constitute a major shift in the evolution of the incidents; first the revival of the Palestinian commemoration of the Naksa, and Hamas seeking to bring tens of thousands to the border wall.”Over the years Naksa Day has seen limited protests among Palestinians, but some of them have turned violent. In 2011 the Bashar Assad regime and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the Yarmouk camp near Damascus encouraged thousands to march on the Golan border. In clashes with Israel security forces, up to 30 of the protesters were killed and the UN’s human rights chief Navi Pillay admonished Israel that it had a “duty to ensure that its security personnel avoid the use of excessive force.”To mark the day in 2016, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah claimed Israel was perpetuating a “dangerous cycle of violence.” In 2017 the US-based Palestinian Community Network wrote that “we focus on the 1967 territories today, but we always continue organizing for liberation and return, and freedom for all our people on all our land.”The preparations for protests Tuesday come after Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter’s comments Monday that Israel could send troops to Gaza to put an end to the rocket fire.Hamas knows the risks of a new round of violence on Tuesday, and knows Israel has targeted its infrastructure over the last weeks. On the other hand, it does not want to back down and be seen as doing nothing.