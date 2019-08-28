A young man shot in Majd al-Krum

A 27-year-old was severely injured in a shooting in Majd al-Chrom in the north early Wednesday morning according to police.



MDA staff evacuated him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Police began an investigation and said they are unsure of the cause of the gunfire.

