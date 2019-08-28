Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A young man shot in Majd al-Krum

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 01:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A 27-year-old was severely injured in a shooting in Majd al-Chrom in the north early Wednesday morning according to police.

MDA staff evacuated him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.
Police began an investigation and said they are unsure of the cause of the gunfire.


