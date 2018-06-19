June 19 2018
Tammuz, 6, 5778
Alarms to go off in Western Galilee on Tuesday as part of military drill

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 19, 2018 09:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Home Front Command will be running a military exercise in the Western Galilee Tuesday morning.

As part of the drill, alarms will sound at 10:05 a.m. in a number of cities including Akko, Carmiel, and the Misgav Regional Council.

If a real alarm is activated an additional siren will sound.

The exercise is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

Israel's north has been on high alert in recent months following the entrenchment of Iranian forces in southern Syria and frequent strikes attributed to Israel against Iranian-linked targets there.


