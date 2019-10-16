Alleged wife-killer Eliran Malol released from hospital into custody

Eliran Malol, who is suspected of murdering his wife Michal Sela in early October, had been released from Hadassah-University Medical Center on Wednesday into police custody.



Police found Sela’s body in the couple’s home in Motza, outside of Jerusalem, with multiple stab wounds. Malol was discovered badly injured on the steps of a neighbor’s porch, where he brought the couple’s eight-month-old daughter, claiming that he and his wife had tried to commit suicide.



However, police surmise that Malol killed his wife and then injured himself.



“If this happens to us, it could happen to any family,” Sela’s sister Lili Ben-Ami told Maariv. “It happened to her in her own living room in such a cruel way.”



Ben-Ami laid blame at the hands of the government for failing to fund a 2016 National Program to Combat Violence Against Women.







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });