Arab Joint List leader Ayman Odeh denounced the shooting attack which took place on Temple Mount on Thursday during which an Arab-Israeli resident of Haifa opened fire on a border police officer.



“We denounce this shooting,” he said, “there is no reason for an Israeli citizen to use firearms. “



“The Arab citizens of this country chose a civic democratic just struggle to achieve the ending of the [Israeli] occupation, peace and equality,” he said, “we will accept no other way.”