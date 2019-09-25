Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Astronaut Jessica Meir, daughter of Israeli father, launched to space

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 17:59
The space shuttle on which Jessica Meir, the American astronaut with an Israeli father, is traveling has been launched from Kazakhstan on its way to the international space station. Ynet reported.

With her on the ship are Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and the first UAE astronaut Hazza Ali Almansoori.


