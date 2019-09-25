Astronaut Jessica Meir, daughter of Israeli father, launched to space

The space shuttle on which Jessica Meir, the American astronaut with an Israeli father, is traveling has been launched from Kazakhstan on its way to the international space station. Ynet reported.



With her on the ship are Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and the first UAE astronaut Hazza Ali Almansoori.





