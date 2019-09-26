Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Balad member: 'Blue and White did not influence our vote'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 11:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Head of Balad and MK from the Joint List Mtanes Shihadeh tweeted on Thursday that Joint List Head Ayman Odeh's remarks regarding Balad's refusal to recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister were inaccurate.

"Our decision not to recommend Gantz was made inside the party immediately after the election. It was a decision, made in accordance with our consistent and independent values, that stemmed solely from our known and stated positions. Balad does not make decisions according to the tactical whims of Blue and White, or anyone else."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 26, 2019
China deplores U.S. sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran Oil

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings