Balad member: 'Blue and White did not influence our vote'

Head of Balad and MK from the Joint List Mtanes Shihadeh tweeted on Thursday that Joint List Head Ayman Odeh's remarks regarding Balad's refusal to recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister were inaccurate.



"Our decision not to recommend Gantz was made inside the party immediately after the election. It was a decision, made in accordance with our consistent and independent values, that stemmed solely from our known and stated positions. Balad does not make decisions according to the tactical whims of Blue and White, or anyone else."



