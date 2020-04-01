Bennett: Those coming from NYC will be placed in quarantine hotels

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that he instructed his ministry and the IDF to carry out rapid negotiations in order to prepare and carry out the new instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about returning Israelis.Those who are flying from NYC will be placed in quarantine hotels, he said, to prevent possible spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, it was reported by Channel 12 that despite earlier instructions by Bennett, returning Israelis from the US, France and Spain are not to be checked for COVID-19 upon arrival but are to be sent to their homes to begin 14-days of home quarantine.