Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants

The Blue and White party began a special campaign in the Ethiopian immigrant sector on Wednesday.
The campaign began after Ethiopian-born MK Gadi Yevarkan defected last week from Blue and White to Likud. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Yevarkan warmly at an event launching the Likud campaign for the March 2 election on Tuesday in Jerusalem.
"Bibi, Ethiopian immigrants are not for sale," a new Blue and White advertisement said. "OK, maybe only one."
The campaign, which will be headed by Blue and White MK and Ethiopian native Pnina Tamano-Shata, will conduct events all over the country that will be organized by hundreds of volunteers and Ethiopian immigrant leaders. It will accuse Netanyahu of making promises to Ethiopian immigrants before elections and never keeping them.