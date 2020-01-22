Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants

The Blue and White party began a special campaign in the Ethiopian immigrant sector on Wednesday.





The campaign began after Ethiopian-born MK Gadi Yevarkan defected last week from Blue and White to Likud. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Yevarkan warmly at an event launching the Likud campaign for the March 2 election on Tuesday in Jerusalem.





"Bibi, Ethiopian immigrants are not for sale," a new Blue and White advertisement said. "OK, maybe only one."



