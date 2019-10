Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will invite the Joint List to join his coalition, according to KAN reporter Michael Shemesh.





One of the parties that will be invited to coalition talks for a government led by @gantzbe is the Arab umbrella Joint List, reports @shemeshmicha. Not sure if this is true. Requested confirmation. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) October 22, 2019

