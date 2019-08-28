Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brexit: Ireland will not support abolition of backstop, says Coveney

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 16:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Ireland will not support an abolition of the so-called 'backstop" regarding Brexit, said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday, who also said Ireland was committed to exploring other arrangements in future.

"The ratification of the withdrawal agreement, including the now-famous backstop, cannot simply be renegotiated," added Coveney, speaking in Paris where he was attending a conference hosted by the 'Medef' French business organization.Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to limit parliament's opportunity to derail his Brexit plans by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and EU exit day on Oct. 31, infuriating opponents who accused him of a constitutional outrage.

Coveney said a "no-deal" Brexit was increasingly likely.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
Russia says new U.S. sanctions hurt prospects for bilateral ties - RIA

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings