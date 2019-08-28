Brexit: Ireland will not support abolition of backstop, says Coveney

PARIS - Ireland will not support an abolition of the so-called 'backstop" regarding Brexit, said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday, who also said Ireland was committed to exploring other arrangements in future.



"The ratification of the withdrawal agreement, including the now-famous backstop, cannot simply be renegotiated," added Coveney, speaking in Paris where he was attending a conference hosted by the 'Medef' French business organization.Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to limit parliament's opportunity to derail his Brexit plans by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and EU exit day on Oct. 31, infuriating opponents who accused him of a constitutional outrage.



Coveney said a "no-deal" Brexit was increasingly likely.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });