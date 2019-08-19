Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British Conservative lawmaker: Labour's Corbyn can't lead unity government

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 11:24
LONDON - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unsuitable for leading a possible government of national unity, rebel Conservative Party lawmaker Dominic Grieve said on Monday.

"I don't see how he could lead a government of national unity," Grieve told the BBC, adding that other people could lead such a government."But I am perfectly prepared to cooperate with him and indeed with anybody else in the House of Commons to make sure that no-deal, which is being threatened by the current government, doesn't happen," Grieve said.


