British Conservative lawmaker: Labour's Corbyn can't lead unity government

LONDON - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unsuitable for leading a possible government of national unity, rebel Conservative Party lawmaker Dominic Grieve said on Monday.



"I don't see how he could lead a government of national unity," Grieve told the BBC, adding that other people could lead such a government."But I am perfectly prepared to cooperate with him and indeed with anybody else in the House of Commons to make sure that no-deal, which is being threatened by the current government, doesn't happen," Grieve said.



