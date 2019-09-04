British Parliament turns down 'no deal' Brexit

With a 27 vote majority, the British Parliament, led by Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbin and rebels from the conservative party, passed a bill on Tuesday night blocking the Kingdom from exiting the European Union without a deal approved by both Parliament and the EU.

The new bill stipulates that if Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot reach an agreement with the EU by the 19th of October, Parliament will be able to postpone Brexit until January 31st. In reaction, Johnson is expected to propose mid-October elections.

