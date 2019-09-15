Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Car bomb kills 10 in Syrian town near Turkish border

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 20:40
A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.

The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a "terror bomb attack" near the frontier.


