Car bomb kills 10 in Syrian town near Turkish border

A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.



The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a "terror bomb attack" near the frontier.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });