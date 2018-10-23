Church leaders: government has no intention to expropriate church lands

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Church leaders announced that, after meeting Minster of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi, that Israel has no intention of expropriating chruch land.
Hanegbi "stressed in the meeting that the Israeli government has no intention to expropriate the lands of the church or impair the rights in any way," the church leaders' statement said. "More importantly, the State of Israel and the church will maintain full coordination and communication channel open with regard to this topic. We urge the Israeli government to meet the Prime Minister in ensuring the advancement the bill as long as the issue was discussed with staff appointed."
In an urgent letter sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Friday, three leaders of the dominant churches in Jerusalem urged him to stop the advancement of the so-called "properties bill" which aims to nationalize properties used for housing that were owned by the church and sold to private entrepreneurs.
Tamara Zieve contributed to this report.
