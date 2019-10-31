Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Court rules police can search Prime Minister's advisers' cell phones

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 00:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court ruled on Wednesday night that the police have the right to examine cell phones confiscated from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers as part of the investigation into suspected witness harassment, according to Israeli media reports.

Judge Ala Masarwa wrote in his ruling that while cell phones belonging to the prime minister's staff may be searched, there were improprieties that suggested police violated the suspects’ rights, Haaretz reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 31, 2019
Japan Justice Minister Kawai resigns, 2nd minister to quit in a week

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings