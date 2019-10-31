Court rules police can search Prime Minister's advisers' cell phones

Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court ruled on Wednesday night that the police have the right to examine cell phones confiscated from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers as part of the investigation into suspected witness harassment, according to Israeli media reports.



Judge Ala Masarwa wrote in his ruling that while cell phones belonging to the prime minister's staff may be searched, there were improprieties that suggested police violated the suspects’ rights, Haaretz reported.



