Danny Danon: Further sanctions must be imposed on Iran

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the security council to impose further sanctions against the Iranian regime.France, the UK and Germany sent the UN secretary-general a letter citing Iran's breaches of the nuclear agreement. Iran responding by saying that the country is determined to continue its ballistic missile activities."The Iranian regime does not hide its ambitions," said Danon. "While we welcome the European letter, in order to thwart Tehran's objectives, significant sanctions have to be imposed on the regime. We cannot just settle for discussions in the UN."