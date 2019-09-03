Deri: Ganz, Yaalon, Ashkenzai will ditch Lapid and Join Netanyahu

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 3, 2019 17:27
 Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that "there will not be a third election," adding that "we will do everything [we can] in order to have 61 seats."

"I'm convinced that [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz, [former Defense Minister] Bogie Yaalon and [Gabi] Ashkenazi will separate from [Yair] Lapid and join a government led by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Deri said in Netivot.


