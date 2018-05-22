May 22 2018
EU warns Israel against expelling human rights activist

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 22, 2018 11:50
The European Union External Action Service warned that it expects Israeli authorities to "reverse their decision" taken two weeks ago not to renew the work visa of Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Country Director of Human Rights Watch.

Israeli authorities claim that Shakir, who is a US citizen, supports boycotting Israel.

“It is unacceptable that boycott promoters are allowed visas to stay in Israel while at the same time causing harm to the country,” Minister of the Development of the Negev and Galilee Aryeh Deri said in a statement on May 8. 

“I will do everything in my ability to prevent such individuals from entering or residing in Israel, and therefore Mr. Shakir has been refused permission to continue to work in the country,” he said.



