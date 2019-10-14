Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan explains aims of Syria operation to France's Macron

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019
ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan explained to French President Emmanuel Macron the aims of Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said on Monday.

Erdogan said the operation would contribute to regional and global peace and stability, the presidency said.European Union countries agreed on Monday to limit arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, prompting condemnation from Ankara, even as they stopped short of a bloc-wide embargo against the NATO ally.


