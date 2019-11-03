Eritrean arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses in Petah Tikva

An Eritrean citizen was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against a 16-year-old minor in Petah Tikva.



A hearing will be held on Sunday on the suspect's case in Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court.The investigation is ongoing.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });