Eritrean arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses in Petah Tikva

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 3, 2019 11:14
An Eritrean citizen was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against a 16-year-old minor in Petah Tikva.

A hearing will be held on Sunday on the suspect's case in Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court.The investigation is ongoing.


