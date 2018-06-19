Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking classified data, child porn offenses

WASHINGTON - US federal prosecutors on Monday charged a former CIA employee with allegedly leaking classified national defense information to an unnamed organization that publicly disseminates such data, as well as child pornography offenses.



Joshua Schulte, a New York City resident, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment connected to alleged theft of classified information from the CIA, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a joint statement with US Justice Department and FBI officials.



