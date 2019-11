The Yisrael Beytenu leader has been conducting shuttle diplomacy between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to form a national unity government.

Liberman met with Netanyahu on Sunday and he is expected to meet with him again later Monday night.

The self-imposed deadline Liberman set for forming a unity government is Wednesday at noon, 12 hours before Gantz's mandate to build a coalition runs out.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met at the Knesset on Monday evening with coalition kingmaker Avigdor Liberman.