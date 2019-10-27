Gaza terrorist groups raise alert level amid fears of Israeli operations

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have raised their alert level due to fears of Israeli operations against them, said a source in the groups to the Lebanese, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper.



One of the reasons for raising the alert level was an increase in the intensity of reconnaissance flights over Gaza and the presence of manned spy planes at high altitudes over the area.The terrorist groups fear that Israel may break the calm by carrying out indirect assassinations of terrorist leaders or by destroying military facilities.



On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned that “on both the northern and southern fronts, the situation is tense and fragile, and could deteriorate into a confrontation."

