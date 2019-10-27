Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gaza terrorist groups raise alert level amid fears of Israeli operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 27, 2019 05:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have raised their alert level due to fears of Israeli operations against them, said a source in the groups to the Lebanese, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper.

One of the reasons for raising the alert level was an increase in the intensity of reconnaissance flights over Gaza and the presence of manned spy planes at high altitudes over the area.The terrorist groups fear that Israel may break the calm by carrying out indirect assassinations of terrorist leaders or by destroying military facilities.

On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned that “on both the northern and southern fronts, the situation is tense and fragile, and could deteriorate into a confrontation."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 27, 2019
President Trump to make a "major statement" on Sunday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings