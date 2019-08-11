Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

German minister prepares law to ban plastic bags

By REUTERS
August 11, 2019 19:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

FRANKFURT - Germany plans a law to ban the use of plastic bags because voluntary agreements with retailers to curb usage have not yielded good enough results, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Sunday.

"My ministry will get a plastic bag ban on its way," she said, not giving a timetable for the plan, adding her aim was "that we get out of the throw-away society and that overall, we use less plastic."Her remarks came after the Sunday daily Bild am Sonntag earlier on Sunday reported on her plans.

The European Union will outlaw certain single-use plastic products such as straws, forks and knives from 2021, but has allowed transition times for others.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Highway 1 blocked after bus bursts into flames

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings