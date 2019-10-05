Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Haifa resident arrested after a shooting in northern Israel

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 5, 2019 12:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A 30-year-old Haifa resident was arrested this morning for allegedly shooting and injuring a resident of Ibtin, a Bedouin village in northern Israel earlier this morning.

He will be brought to the hearing tomorrow to extend his detention in the Justice Court in Haifa.


