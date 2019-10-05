Haifa resident arrested after a shooting in northern Israel

A 30-year-old Haifa resident was arrested this morning for allegedly shooting and injuring a resident of Ibtin, a Bedouin village in northern Israel earlier this morning.



He will be brought to the hearing tomorrow to extend his detention in the Justice Court in Haifa.





