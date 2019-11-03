Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas shoots at IDF drone, may have downed it - Palestinian report

Hamas claimed that it succeeded in shooting down an Israeli drone in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Al-Arabiya.

By
November 3, 2019 20:21
1 minute read.
A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June

A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The Hamas terrorist movement shot at an IDF drone over the Gaza Strip and may have succeeded in shooting it down, according to reports from the Gaza Strip.

According to some reports, the drone left the area after being shot at. Other Palestinian reports claimed that the terrorist group succeeded in downing the drone within the Gaza Strip. According to Al Arabiya, Hamas claimed that it succeeded in shooting down an Israeli drone in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Al Mayadeen, the drone that was shot down was a quadcopter. Al Ain reported that Hamas was able to take possession the drone.

The targeting of the IDF drone comes after a tense weekend in southern Israel when the IAF attacked terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group shot 10 rockets into Israel and hit a residential building.

One Palestinian was killed and two were injured in the Israeli retaliatory strikes.

Last week, Hezbollah fired an anti-aircraft missile at an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon, but missed the drone.

Footage from the village of Nabatiya that was shared on social media showed what seems to be the missile being fired followed by an explosion.

While Hezbollah said it targeted the drone, they did not succeed in shooting it down.

Two weeks ago, the IDF lost a small quadcopter drone after it fell inside southern Lebanon near the border fence. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the aerial device was conducting “routine operations to secure the border” when it fell, and that there is no concern that any intelligence gathered could be leaked.

While Lebanon’s MTV news station claimed the quadcopter had been shot down by Hezbollah, the group’s Al-Manar news said the quadcopter had been shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle near the village of Kila next to the border across from the Israeli town of Metulla.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


