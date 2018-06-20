June 20 2018
Hamas to Liberman: Don't misunderstand our patience

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 20, 2018 19:19
Hamas Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri responded to earlier comments made by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday.

"Tell Liberman in three words: Do not misunderstand our patience," he tweeted in Arabic Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told Hamas it "made a mistake," addressing the barrage of rockets and mortars aimed at Israel from the Gaza Strip throughout the previous day.

"Regarding whatever happened yesterday, I have only three words to say to Hamas - it was [a] mistake," Liberman said during the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers' training course.


