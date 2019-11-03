Haniyeh: Abbas approved Palestinian presidential, legislative elections

The head of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, Ismail Haniyeh, said that he had been told by the chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC), Hanna Nasir, that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had approved presidential and legislative elections, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.



Haniyeh added that during the meeting with Hanna, they discussed the guidelines and details of the electoral process.The approval "opened the door" for "real reconciliation," according to Haniyeh, adding that the Arab League and other countries welcomed the move.



