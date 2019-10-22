Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF investigates violent incident between soldiers and Bedoiuns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
October 22, 2019 23:52
The IDF's Military Police Investigative Service (MPA) opened an investigation into a brawl between a number of Kfir soldiers and Bedouin civilians in southern Israel.

The police handed over the incident to the investigating military police, who opened the investigation. The military police investigator said that "Insofar as soldiers are found to have exceeded IDF orders or the law, they will be treated with the utmost severity."


