IMF to work with new Jordan government to release more funds, spokesman says

WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund will work with Jordan's new government to complete a review of the debt-burdened country's IMF loan program as soon as possible to release another $70 million to Jordan, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.



The spokesman, Gerry Rice, told a regular news briefing that the IMF welcomed a call from Jordan's King Abdullah for a "national dialog" over tax legislation that has sparked the protests that have brought down the country's government.



He did not comment on a Reuters report that Jordan was seeking to slow down fiscal reforms that are a key part of fiscal consolidation plans pushed by the IMF to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.



Rice also called on the international donor community to take a stronger role in supporting Jordan as it struggles with fiscal strains caused by taking over 1 million Syrian refugees and higher security costs.



