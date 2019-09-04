IRGC seizes 7 fishing boats with 24 foreign crew members

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps seized seven fishing boats carrying 24 foreign crew members on Tuesday night, according to the Iranian Mehr news.





"Seven trawling ships with 24 foreign crew were detained on Tuesday night by IRGC forces due to disregarding the allowed distance to coasts for fishing and violations related to fishing," read a statement by the IRGC. "The IRGC Navy...patrols are strongly confronting any illegal fishing which creates problems for the living of the local people."

