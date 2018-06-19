June 19 2018
Tammuz, 6, 5778
Iran says Trump seeks high oil price to support shale

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 17:14
LONDON - Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump sought high oil prices to support shale production in the United States, despite his public attack on OPEC over the high price of oil.

"We believe Mr. Trump prefers high oil prices to support shale production in America, but he attacks OPEC, especially after US withdrawal from the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal), to avoid public pressures for increasing the prices of oil," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by SHANA before his departure for the OPEC summit.


