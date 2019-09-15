Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran says U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within range of its missiles

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 09:33
DUBAI - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers were within range of Iranian missiles, a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked two Saudi Aramco plants.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” said the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh.The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that "Iran has always been ready for a "full-fledged" war."


