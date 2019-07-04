Iran says can talk to U.S. if sanctions lifted, Khamenei permits

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
DUBAI - Iran's intelligence minister said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran's top authority allowed the talks between the arch foes, state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.
"Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only If (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leaders gives permission to hold such talks," said Mahmoud Alavi on late Wednesday.
"Americans were scared of Iran's military power, that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran."
Trump said last month that he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.
