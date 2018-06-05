June 05 2018
Iran to inform IAEA on start of process to up uranium enrichment capacity -ISNA

By REUTERS
June 5, 2018 01:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NUCLEAR - Iran will inform the UN nuclear watchdog in Vienna on Tuesday over its start of a process to increase the country's uranium enrichment capacity, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA news agency.

"In a letter that will be handed over to the International Atomic Energy Organization ... Iran will announce that the process of increasing the capacity to produce ... UF6(uranium hexafluoride) ... will start on Tuesday," Kamalvandi said.

He said Iran had the capacity to accelerate production of centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium. The UF6 is a feedstock for centrifuges.


