Iran's Rouhani says Gulf countries can protect region’s security

DUBAI - President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and other Gulf states could protect the region’s security and foreign forces were not needed, state TV reported, repeating a longstanding rejection of a U.S. maritime security mission in the region.



The United States has launched a maritime security mission in the Gulf backed by Britain after Iran seized a British-flagged vessel there last month.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });