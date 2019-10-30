Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli arrested in Jordan for crossing border illegally

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 01:02
 IDF confirmed Tuesday evening that an Israeli citizen had crossed the border into Jordan and is now being interrogated by the Jordanian security forces.

The Foreign Ministry of Jordan announced earlier that the suspect had entered the kingdom's territory illegally.

According to Israeli media site Ynet, the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, announced that Jordan would recall its ambassador in Israel for consultation over the arrest of two Jordanian citizens, Heba al-Labadi and Abed a-Rahman Marei, who have been in Israeli administrative detention since August.


