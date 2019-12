"Sadly, the elderly rain radar is sick again," stated the IMS on their Facebook page, adding that planned renovations on the radar system have been delayed due to the failure of the Israeli government to pass the 2020 budget.

Last year, the Ministry of Transportation promised to buy and install a new radar worth NIS 10 million within a year and a half, according to Israeli business daily Calcalist.

The Israeli weather radar broke down on Wednesday amid stormy weather conditions, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.