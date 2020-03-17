Joint List: Netanyahu is using coronavirus to shut down Knesset

Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using coronavirus as a reason to shut down Knessets.



“The pro-Netanyahu bloc wishes to shut down the Knesset saying that we have a COVID-19 [situation],” he said. Tibi further argued that Interior Minister Arye Deri wanted to close down the entire Knesset building.Likud-Blue and White meeting with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Knesset committees ended in a clash because Likud wants equal representation and Blue and White wants its 61-58 block advantage in the various committees, plus Blue and White accuses Likud of trying to use COVID-19 for political gain, channel 12 reported.