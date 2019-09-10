Lapid slams Netanyahu, he wants to annex votes, not the Jordan Valley

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday saying “he doesn’t want to annex lands, he wants to annex votes from [Tkuma leader Bezalel] Smotrich.”



Calling it “an election trick” Lapid asked “Netanyahu served as prime minister for 13 years, who prevented him from annexing the Jordan Valley?”





