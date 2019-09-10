Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid slams Netanyahu, he wants to annex votes, not the Jordan Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 19:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday saying “he doesn’t want to annex lands, he wants to annex votes from [Tkuma leader Bezalel] Smotrich.”

Calling it “an election trick” Lapid asked “Netanyahu served as prime minister for 13 years, who prevented him from annexing the Jordan Valley?”


