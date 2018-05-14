Liberman: Embassy move a special moment, Israel won't permit Hamas disruption

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman praised Monday the special moment of American recognition of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, but emphasized that Israel will be ready to combat any attempt by Hamas to disrupt the celebrations.



"There are few moments in the life of a nation like the moment in which a strong world power recognizes our sovereignty in our capital, Jerusalem," said Liberman.



"We are ready for the threats made by Hamas to disrupt the celebrations. I recommend to the citizens of Gaza: Don't be blinded by [Hamas leader] Sinwar sending your children to sacrifice their lives without hope. We will defend our citizens with all our resources and will not permit the border fence to be crossed," he added.



