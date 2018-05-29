Liberman: IDF destroyed terror tunnel in Gaza

"We have massively and powerfully struck terrorist infrastructure, including another tunnel, throughout Gaza," Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement Tuesday.



The Israel Air Force struck targets throughout Gaza earlier in the day in response to waves of mortar fire against Israel from the Gaza Strip.



"Hamas and Islamic Jihad are already paying a heavy price, and they have just received the bill," Liberman said. "We have no intention of returning to business as normal or making our peace with the event."



