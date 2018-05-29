May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Liberman: IDF destroyed terror tunnel in Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 29, 2018 16:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"We have massively and powerfully struck terrorist infrastructure, including another tunnel, throughout Gaza," Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement Tuesday.

The Israel Air Force struck targets throughout Gaza earlier in the day in response to waves of mortar fire against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas and Islamic Jihad are already paying a heavy price, and they have just received the bill," Liberman said. "We have no intention of returning to business as normal or making our peace with the event."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 29, 2018
Three soldiers injured from Gaza shelling

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut