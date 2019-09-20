Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman 'We'll know how to take care of ourselves in the opposition too'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 20, 2019 11:21
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Friday that he did not speak with either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Blue and White leader Benny Gantz about forming a unity government, Kan news reported.

"We [Yisrael Beytenu] will know how to take care of our ourselves in the opposition as well," he said. Liberman is widely regarded as the potential tie-breaker of the recent elections and conditioned his joining a unity government with pushing a civic agenda, including civilian marriages and public transportation on Shabbat.  


