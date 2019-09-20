Liberman 'We'll know how to take care of ourselves in the opposition too'

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Friday that he did not speak with either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Blue and White leader Benny Gantz about forming a unity government, Kan news reported.



"We [Yisrael Beytenu] will know how to take care of our ourselves in the opposition as well," he said. Liberman is widely regarded as the potential tie-breaker of the recent elections and conditioned his joining a unity government with pushing a civic agenda, including civilian marriages and public transportation on Shabbat.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });