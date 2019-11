Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman will announce his final decision as to what kind of government he will join on Wednesday at 12 p.m., he said in a faction meeting Monday.Liberman’s announcement is set for 12 hours before Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s deadline to say he has formed a government. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not Gantz can build a sustainable coalition without Liberman, unless they build one with each other.