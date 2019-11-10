Likud: Gantz wants minority gov., not unity gov.

"[Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz's impassioned speech proves he wants a minority government backed by the Arab parties, not a unity government," said the Likud party in a statement on Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz delivered speeches at a special Knesset session marking 24 years since the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.



Earlier on Sunday, Gantz warned that Israel is in a period full of challenges that require the order of priorities to be changed, "but the State of Israel is paralyzed."The "paralysis" Israel is currently in was caused "because it was decided to bring forward elections for the 21st Knesset for personal reasons and a moment after it was dissolved for the same reasons."



"The paralysis that we're currently in is fertile ground for deepening divisions and controversies," said Gantz at the special session. "The looming danger for Israeli society is the greatest since the days before the murder [of Rabin.]"



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });