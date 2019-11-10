Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud: Gantz wants minority gov., not unity gov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 10, 2019 18:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"[Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz's impassioned speech proves he wants a minority government backed by the Arab parties, not a unity government," said the Likud party in a statement on Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz delivered speeches at a special Knesset session marking 24 years since the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Earlier on Sunday, Gantz warned that Israel is in a period full of challenges that require the order of priorities to be changed, "but the State of Israel is paralyzed."The "paralysis" Israel is currently in was caused "because it was decided to bring forward elections for the 21st Knesset for personal reasons and a moment after it was dissolved for the same reasons."

"The paralysis that we're currently in is fertile ground for deepening divisions and controversies," said Gantz at the special session. "The looming danger for Israeli society is the greatest since the days before the murder [of Rabin.]"


Related Content

Breaking news
November 10, 2019
Bolivian pres. Morales calls new elections, rivals call for resignation

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings